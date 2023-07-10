Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Dr. Peter Attah, NMA Chairman in the state told newsmen at a briefing that the decision to suspend the strike was reached at an emergency congress on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Lafia. According to the NMA chairman, the decision is to ameliorate the plight of the masses in Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NMA had embarked on a five-day warning strike from July 5, to press home their demands on welfare issues. The chairman, however, explained that the association gave the government another two-week ultimatum to address their demands.

“The new ultimatum starts today, Monday to end on July 24.

“If by July 24, the government still refuses to meet our demands, we will call for congress and decide on the next line of action, Dr. Attah added.

He listed some of their demands to include non-implementation of promotions for doctors and annual salary increment for over nine years, non-implementation of ₦30, 000 minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

Others are non-implementation of the reviewed hazard allowance circular and the accrued 19 months arrears, high burden of taxation and inadequate manpower and work overload.

He said that 25 doctors who were employed in 2014 at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia and the State Hospital Management Board had not been promoted for nine years.

The NMA Chairman called on the public to impress on the state government to meet their demands in order to avoid further industrial disharmony in the health sector.

“These issues had lingered for long and we gave the government enough time, notices, ultimatum yet government delegations negotiating with us were not sincere.

“We can no longer stop our congress from insisted on going on an indefinite strike, should the government fail to meet our demands by the expiration of the new ultimatum,” he added.