NAPTIP warns Nigerians against fake oil & gas job ads in West Africa

The warning is in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by Vincent Adekoye, a communication officer in the agency. Adekoye stated that NAPTIP’s Director-General, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, gave the warning while discussing emerging trends in human trafficking in the year 2024.

He quoted her as saying “We have uncovered a new ploy by suspected human traffickers exploiting coordinated global brand trademarks, offering unrealistic oil and gas job vacancies to unsuspected Nigerians in neighbouring West African countries.

“NAPTIP has redoubled its efforts through enhanced partnership, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness against such gimmicks.”

She said the effort was aimed at bolstering operations, which resulted in a significant increase in convictions of human traffickers. She explained that the agency’s enlightenment strategies were to equip Nigerians with timely and accurate information to reduce vulnerability.

She added “We have received reports indicating that traffickers have adopted new tactics to lure unsuspecting victims.

“Traffickers now shuttle their suspects to some nations under the guise of lucrative employment opportunities in gold mining and oil companies and entice them with promises of monthly incomes as high as 900 dollars, which, as always, are blatant lies.

“Victims are often instructed to bring up to ₦850,000 for documentation and other logistic expenses.”

She added that “upon arrival at their destination, traffickers confiscate the money, along with victims’ phones and other personal belongings.

“The target demographic is male and female victims, aged between 15 and 35 years old.

“They are typically trafficked through the waterways of Ode Jetty in Lagos en route to Benin Republic and other parts of the West African region.

“Some victims are also trafficked via land routes,”

Waziri-Azi, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to exercise caution, ask questions, and seek a second opinion before accepting any tempting offers. According to her, Nigerians should not allow desperation to cloud their judgment.