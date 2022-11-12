RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira redesign: Terrorists demand foreign currency from farmers, traders as taxes

Nurudeen Shotayo

The ISWAP terrorists have instructed farmers and traders to pay the illegal tax in CFAs.

Naira redesign: Terrorists demand foreign currency from farmers, traders as tax. (Saharareporters)
Naira redesign: Terrorists demand foreign currency from farmers, traders as tax. (Saharareporters)

Recommended articles

This is coming on the heels of the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign and reissue three higher denominations of the Naira.

Recall that CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had announced that starting from the 15th of December, 2022, three redesigned series of the Naira, including N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, will be introduced to the circulation while the old notes will cease to be legal tender from 31st of January, 2023.

ISWAP in disarray: According to a Daily Trust report, this new currency policy by the Nigerian government has plunged the ISWAP population in the Tumbus of Lake Chad into confusion.

Zagazola Makama, a Counterinsurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, reportedly said, to cushion the effect of the CBN policy, the insurgents have decided to switch to the West African CFA as currency of trade in the area.

According to Zagazola, the terrorists had also banned all Nigerian fishermen, herdsmen and farmers from sneaking into the Lake Chad through Marte, Abadam, and Gamboru Ngala in order to prevent the naira from circulating into the camps of the terrorists in the Lake Chad.

ISWAP Militant Commander in charge of taxes and levies, Ibn Umar and Malam Ba’an, who imposed the Naira ban said the people were only allowed to come through safe routes established by the terror group – Bulgaram, Cikka, Guma, Maltam, Doron Liman and Ramin Dorina villages in Cameroon Republic, Daily Trust added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira redesign: Terrorists demand foreign currency from farmers, traders as taxes

Naira redesign: Terrorists demand foreign currency from farmers, traders as taxes

Adeboye to Nigerians: Praise God in every situation

Adeboye to Nigerians: Praise God in every situation

O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation donates over N60 million relief items to flood victims in Rivers

O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation donates over N60 million relief items to flood victims in Rivers

INEC begins display of voters register in Lagos State for claims

INEC begins display of voters register in Lagos State for claims

I will rebuild Nigeria – Peter Obi

I will rebuild Nigeria – Peter Obi

APC threatens legal action over alleged discriminatory statement by PDP chieftain

APC threatens legal action over alleged discriminatory statement by PDP chieftain

Authors, others mourn literary icon, publisher, Dillibe Onyeama

Authors, others mourn literary icon, publisher, Dillibe Onyeama

We are not recruiting, avoid fraudsters – WAEC warns job seekers

We are not recruiting, avoid fraudsters – WAEC warns job seekers

UI graduates now accepted at NYSC Orientation Camps- official

UI graduates now accepted at NYSC Orientation Camps- official

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries