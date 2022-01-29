The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has appealed to the government authorities of Saudi Arabia to reconsider its direct entry ban on Nigerian entrants that has prevented pilgrims from the country to visit its holy sites in the obligation of their Hajj and Umrah rites as prescribed by the holy books.
NAHCON tasks Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban on Nigerians
The Hajj commission appealed to the government of the Hajj destination on behalf of its pilgrims
The appeal was made through the Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan during his visit to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria recently.
The visit to the commission by the NAHCON entourage that included the Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, NAHCON’s Secretary to the Commission, Dr Rabi’u Abdullahi Kontagora and Special Assistant to the Chairman, Dr Danbaba Haruna was deemed necessary as a result of the ban on travellers from Nigeria that has now grounded its pilgrim operations since December due to concerns on the spread of the Omicron variant.
The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidy was available to receive the NAHCON entourage and was optimistic about the continued cooperation of both countries whilst promising that the entry ban will be reviewed as soon as possible.
