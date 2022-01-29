RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAHCON tasks Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban on Nigerians

Authors:

Seye Omidiora

The Hajj commission appealed to the government of the Hajj destination on behalf of its pilgrims

Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan (NAHCON)
Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan (NAHCON)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has appealed to the government authorities of Saudi Arabia to reconsider its direct entry ban on Nigerian entrants that has prevented pilgrims from the country to visit its holy sites in the obligation of their Hajj and Umrah rites as prescribed by the holy books.

Recommended articles

The appeal was made through the Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan during his visit to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria recently.

The visit to the commission by the NAHCON entourage that included the Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, NAHCON’s Secretary to the Commission, Dr Rabi’u Abdullahi Kontagora and Special Assistant to the Chairman, Dr Danbaba Haruna was deemed necessary as a result of the ban on travellers from Nigeria that has now grounded its pilgrim operations since December due to concerns on the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidy was available to receive the NAHCON entourage and was optimistic about the continued cooperation of both countries whilst promising that the entry ban will be reviewed as soon as possible.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edwin Clark promises to support Saraki’s presidential bid on one condition

Edwin Clark promises to support Saraki’s presidential bid on one condition

NAHCON tasks Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban on Nigerians

NAHCON tasks Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban on Nigerians

Gombe state governor courts investors at Dubai expo

Gombe state governor courts investors at Dubai expo

INEC guarantees voters with disabilities, full electoral participation at impending FCT area councils election

INEC guarantees voters with disabilities, full electoral participation at impending FCT area councils election

Senator Teslim Folarin loses wife

Senator Teslim Folarin loses wife

Tinubu commiserates with Senator Folarin over wife’s death

Tinubu commiserates with Senator Folarin over wife’s death

Northern youths ask Dangote, Otedola others to join 2023 presidential race

Northern youths ask Dangote, Otedola others to join 2023 presidential race

Are you afraid of terrorists? PDP questions Buhari’s excuse for canceling trip to Zamfara

Are you afraid of terrorists? PDP questions Buhari’s excuse for canceling trip to Zamfara

Adeleke vows to rescue Osun from bad governance

Adeleke vows to rescue Osun from bad governance

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom