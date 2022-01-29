NAHCON tasks Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban on Nigerians

The appeal was made through the Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan during his visit to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria recently.

The visit to the commission by the NAHCON entourage that included the Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, NAHCON’s Secretary to the Commission, Dr Rabi’u Abdullahi Kontagora and Special Assistant to the Chairman, Dr Danbaba Haruna was deemed necessary as a result of the ban on travellers from Nigeria that has now grounded its pilgrim operations since December due to concerns on the spread of the Omicron variant.