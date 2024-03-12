ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC, NSCDC collaborate to eliminate counterfeit products in North-west

News Agency Of Nigeria

With the extensive network of intelligence in the zone, the command is willing and ready to partner with NAFDAC in safeguarding the health of the nation

Gbolade, who is in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, stated this during his visit to NAFDAC Coordinator, Garba Adamu, on Tuesday in Sokoto.

While commending NAFDAC for its extensive services, he said that NSCDC would continue to collaborate with the agency toward achieving the mandates of the two organisations.

"With the extensive network of intelligence and enforcement officers in the zone, the command is willing and ready to partner with NAFDAC in safeguarding the health of the nation,” he said.

Gbolade said that the visit was aimed at strengthening the existing partnership and discussing some areas to fine-tune some harmonious activities. Responding, Adamu thanked the NSCDC chief for the visit, saying that it would further serve as motivation in rejuvenating joint activities, in accordance with their respective mandates.

He acknowledged NAFDAC’s commitment to the struggle against circulation of counterfeit, adulterated, unregistered and banned products in the interest of people’s health and the country’s safety.

News Agency Of Nigeria

