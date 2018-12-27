The Department of State Services (DSS) said it had returned Mr Sani Baba-Inna, Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, to the Police.

Mr Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the service disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police had on Sept. 22 handed Baba-Inna to DSS for investigation over alleged use of office of the first lady for extorting people.

Afunanya said that the suspect was alleged to have carried out the illegal and other unethical activities in the name of Buhari on whose behalf he falsely claimed to have acted.

“Investigation, however, revealed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person(s) or group(s).

“In line with standard procedures expected in handling a matter of this nature, Baba-Inna is returned to the Police for appropriate regimental action.

“Accordingly, the details of the investigation have also been forwarded to the relevant authorities,” he said.