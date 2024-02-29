ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MTN Nigeria explains the reason for recent service outage

Ima Elijah

The telecommunications giant expressed regret over the downtime.

MTN[ TechCrunch]
MTN[ TechCrunch]

Recommended articles

MTN Nigeria has attributed the recent service outage experienced by its subscribers to multiple fibre cuts, causing disruptions in both voice and data services.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the telecommunications giant expressed regret over the downtime and assured customers that efforts are underway to restore full service.

The outage, which affected a significant number of users, prompted complaints from subscribers who experienced network disruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

MTN Nigeria acknowledged the challenges faced by its customers and provided an explanation for the service interruption, citing multiple fibre cuts as the root cause.

While noting that its engineers are diligently working to resolve the issue, MTN Nigeria reassured customers that services are gradually being restored in some areas.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused and requested patience and understanding from its clients as efforts continue to restore full service.

This is not the first time MTN Nigeria has faced technical challenges affecting its services. In November 2023, the company experienced a temporary glitch in its system, resulting in the removal of debt from the accounts of subscribers who had borrowed airtime.

The issue was promptly addressed by MTN's engineers, and customers' balances were restored after the glitch was resolved.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

War-torn Ukraine donates wheat to feed 1 million people in war-torn Sudan

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

NLC says leaders were threatened to cancel protests against hunger

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

President Tinubu will leave Nigeria for 2-day visit to Qatar today

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Police PRO says security getting better and social media is blowing up old cases

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

Avoid the sun if possible, sleep outdoors — how to survive hot weather

MTN Nigeria explains the reason for recent service outage

MTN Nigeria explains the reason for recent service outage

NCC directs telecom operators to block 12m SIM cards not linked to NIN

NCC directs telecom operators to block 12m SIM cards not linked to NIN

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap