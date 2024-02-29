MTN Nigeria explains the reason for recent service outage

MTN Nigeria has attributed the recent service outage experienced by its subscribers to multiple fibre cuts, causing disruptions in both voice and data services.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the telecommunications giant expressed regret over the downtime and assured customers that efforts are underway to restore full service.

The outage, which affected a significant number of users, prompted complaints from subscribers who experienced network disruption.

MTN Nigeria acknowledged the challenges faced by its customers and provided an explanation for the service interruption, citing multiple fibre cuts as the root cause.

While noting that its engineers are diligently working to resolve the issue, MTN Nigeria reassured customers that services are gradually being restored in some areas.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused and requested patience and understanding from its clients as efforts continue to restore full service.

This is not the first time MTN Nigeria has faced technical challenges affecting its services. In November 2023, the company experienced a temporary glitch in its system, resulting in the removal of debt from the accounts of subscribers who had borrowed airtime.