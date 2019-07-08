For MOLPED, the idea is to have every lady “Live her best Life”, and not let her cycle slow her down, with MOLPED having her back just like ‘a best friend’. We achieve this by providing a Pad which protects her, ensuring no leakages of any sort occur, while also being comfortable because of the cottony soft materials it is made up of. Not just these, it happens also to be “skin friendly’. In the words of MOLPED, we say with MOLPED there is NO NYLON! NO LEAKAGE! NO IRRITATION! Because we are the perfect combination of Softness and protection.

In a bid to support platforms for every lady to freely express herself, MOLPED partnered with the National Youth Corp “NYSC’” in Lagos and Plateau states in their various Miss Camp Pageants. By rewarding the winners with gift items as follows

55 inch TV sets for Winners

Pamper packs & Vouchers for 1st and 2nd Runner up’s

Vouchers as consolation prizes for all participants.

MOLPED didn’t just shower the winners & participants with gift items, but also rewarded all of them with our MOLPED sanitary pad range.

As a build up to the Miss Camps, the Brand had set up an experiential booth with brand cues’ to soothe female corps members, while sampling all ladies present in these camps who came to the booths. We can be sure to say that every lady present in camp felt the ‘Cottony soft MOLPED soothing Touch’. It was an awesome experience, you too should try MOLPED because ‘Your skin will love it’.

The Lagos camp held its “Miss Big, Bold & Beautiful” pageant on Tuesday, the 2nd of July 2019, at their Iyanu Ipaja camp. It was “electrified with so much excitement” with Miss Anidu Elizabeth Motunrayo emerging as winner, while Miss Ede Elizabeth Ojwa and Hale Anayo Jessica bagged 2nd and 3rd positions.

On Thursday, the 4th of July 2019, the plateau state camp had the “Miss Camp” Plateau state pageant at their Mangu camp. A rainy day it was, however MOLPED brought a ray of sunshine to the camp during the evening event. Miss Miracle Aleakhue won the competition, she was all smiles and totally elated at her prizes. The 2nd and 3rd positions were awarded to Miss Omah Achor & Miss Okere Grace. All participants in the pageants across the two camps were rewarded by MOLPED.

A Huge congratulations to all the winners and “Mo’girls”, as they proceed into the next stage of their lives..

This is a featured post