ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister of Power wants death penalty for vandals damaging power equipment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said the issue of power infrastructure vandalisation is one of the pains the sector is going through.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter/@BayoAdelabu]
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter/@BayoAdelabu]

Recommended articles

The minister said this in Abuja on Monday while reacting to the frequent vandalism of power infrastructure. He said the issue of power infrastructure vandalisation and theft was one of the pains the sector is going through.

He said, "The Ministry of Power and agencies under it is pushing for capital punishment for those involved in vandalisation and power thefts of all forms.

"Capital punishment is not too much because they are gradually killing the nation. They are killing the economy. They are killing the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Vandals are getting too many comfort all over transmission and distribution power assets. This is not only frustrating our efforts to achieve uninterrupted power supply,, It is driving the nation backward," he said.

Adelabu said Nigerians must realise these assets belong to them, so they must jealously protect them, adding that it was the taxpayers' money that was used to acquire them.

He said the Ministry of Power was collaborating with office of the National Security Adviser and security agencies to protect them as it costs a lot of money to replace them when damaged.

The minister said the ministry was also collaborating with states to have their protection framework to protect the infrastructure. According to him, the Federal Government is also trying to provide at least two million meters on a yearly basis.

"So that in four to five years, the huge metre gap will disappear or significantly reduce."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there was already a presidential metering initiative working on the metering gap.

"We already have a seed fund of ₦75 billion to start working. And we are also going to have some debt injection from the Nigerian Sovereign Investments Authority to complement the fund.

"There is even a possibility of increasing the fund to a ₦100 billion. We have a planned intervention to reduce the metre gap. But the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) must also sit up.

"We need to interrogate their metering plans and give them the minimum target they must achieve in a year," he said.

The minister said that as the metre gap was being reduced, there were new connections as new communities were connected to the grid so we need to be aggressive on this.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister of Power wants death penalty for vandals damaging power equipment

Minister of Power wants death penalty for vandals damaging power equipment

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Hackers are targeting Nigerians on Facebook with fake job adverts

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Governor Soludo demolishes over 2,000 shops in Anambra

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Tinubu wants to solve 1 problem Buhari couldn't — herders-farmers crisis

Amid light issues, Adelabu vows to increase power supply to 6000 megawatts

Amid light issues, Adelabu vows to increase power supply to 6000 megawatts

You should probably not eat sea turtle meat — it just killed 8 people

You should probably not eat sea turtle meat — it just killed 8 people

SSANU to embark on 7-day warning strike to protest withheld salaries

SSANU to embark on 7-day warning strike to protest withheld salaries

Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara Govt pays ₦2.3 billion gratuity to 1,746 retired civil servants

JED advised its customers in Gombe not to pay anyone to repair faulty electricity transformers in their communities

JED warns Gombe residents to avoid illegal payments for transformer repairs

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos to enforce policy that’ll make landlords charge tenants based on income