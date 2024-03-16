ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stressed the importance of market infrastructure in rural areas, which she described as a lifeline for countless communities.

FCT Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in Zuba
FCT Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in Zuba

Recommended articles

Mahmoud said during the inauguration in Zuba on Saturday, that the market would be constructed by Khuntex Engineering Company Ltd. under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

She added that under the arrangement, the Area Council would provide the land, while Khuntex would fund the construction of the market, 100 per cent.

She said that the project would be delivered within 20 months in two phases of 10 months each, adding that it would foster economic resilience and social inclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister added that the market would also generate employment opportunities, enhance income levels, and promote skill development among rural youths.

According to her, the development is a testament to the FCT Administration’s commitment to the provision of critical infrastructures to residents, in line with the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“To solve the problem of protracted funding, the Gwagwalada Area Council decided to explore private sector funding options.

“The move leverages the utilisation of the private sector in exchange for land as a resource for the development of the Zuba Modern Market, amongst other PPP initiatives,” she said.

The minister stressed the importance of market infrastructure in rural areas, which she described as a lifeline for countless communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, inadequate infrastructure often hampers their efficiency and accessibility, hindering economic growth and perpetuating poverty.

“Public-private partnerships, therefore, offer a pragmatic solution to this challenge.

“By leveraging the strengths of both sectors, we can create sustainable marketplaces that cater for the diverse needs of rural populations,” Mahmoud said.

She explained that markets provide a platform for farmers and artisans to sell their produce, goods, and services, and in turn, improve the quality of life of rural dwellers.

Mahmoud said that the market would be equipped with modern facilities that would enhance the efficiency of agricultural value chains.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the market was also designed to empower rural entrepreneurs to access larger patronage and better prices for their products.

The Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Councils, Abubakar Giri, said that the Zuba Modern Market, when completed, would boost the revenue base of the area council.

Giri also promised to revive other abandoned markets within the area council and urged the contractor to complete the project within the 20-month period.

In his remarks, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Khuntex Engineering Company, Dayo Jigan, promised that the first phase of the project would be delivered in 10 months.

Jigan said that a set of 250 units of the shops would be completed in the first phase of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the market would consist of mixed units of open/lock-up shops, warehouses, eatery, banking hall, restaurants, police posts, fire station, public toilet, bus loading bay and other amenities in line with global standards.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in FCT

Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in FCT

Cattle breeders’ association warns members not to join any anti-govt protest

Cattle breeders’ association warns members not to join any anti-govt protest

APC group asks Tinubu to use Russian gadgets to identify kidnapped pupils’ location

APC group asks Tinubu to use Russian gadgets to identify kidnapped pupils’ location

APC condemns PDP chairman kidnap; Edo govt, police vow to rescue him

APC condemns PDP chairman kidnap; Edo govt, police vow to rescue him

Tension in Delta community as youths kill 4 senior army officers, 12 soldiers

Tension in Delta community as youths kill 4 senior army officers, 12 soldiers

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman shortly after meeting with Obaseki

JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Edo PDP chairman shortly after meeting with Obaseki

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna

FG sets up 20-member committee to digitise health innovations in Nigeria

FG sets up 20-member committee to digitise health innovations in Nigeria

Groups to table Nigeria’s security situation before UK Parliament

Groups to table Nigeria’s security situation before UK Parliament

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu inaugurates mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test/Illustrative photo. [naijaloaded]

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG vows to rescue women, children abducted in Borno, Kaduna states