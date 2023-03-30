The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister donates ₦20m, 10 trucks of grains to victims of Borno market fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presenting the donation to Governor Zulum on Thursday in Maiduguri, Baba-Shehuri said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of victims.

Borno Monday Market inferno. [Newswire]
Borno Monday Market inferno. [Newswire]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Maiduguri Central Market, popularly known as Monday Market, was gutted by fire on Feb. 26, affecting over 10,000 shops.

Similarly, the Biu Central Market and Gamboru market in Maiduguri metropolis were affected by fires

Presenting the donation to Gov. Babagana Zulum on Thursday in Maiduguri, Baba-Shehuri said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, who is an indigene of Maiduguri metropolis, said he was touched by the incident at the famous market known as the nerve centre of business activities in the North-East region.

He congratulated Zulum over his landslide victory at the March 18 polls, noting that it is not surprising based on his outstanding performance.

Responding, the governor lauded the minister for the support and assured him of judicious utilisation of the fund and grains for those intended.

Zulum said that the money would be handed over to the Monday Market Fire Disaster Committee.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC issues Certificates of Return to Lagos Speaker, 39 others

INEC issues Certificates of Return to Lagos Speaker, 39 others

Pope Francis not infected with COVID-19, feeling better – Vatican

Pope Francis not infected with COVID-19, feeling better – Vatican

JAMB conducts 2023 UTME mock in 725 centres

JAMB conducts 2023 UTME mock in 725 centres

Group calls for unity, respect for rule of law after Tinubu's victory

Group calls for unity, respect for rule of law after Tinubu's victory

APC says allegations of violence during elections sheer falsehood

APC says allegations of violence during elections sheer falsehood

Gully erosion threatens Ekwueme Square, High Court complex in Anambra

Gully erosion threatens Ekwueme Square, High Court complex in Anambra

Minister donates ₦20m, 10 trucks of grains to victims of Borno market fire

Minister donates ₦20m, 10 trucks of grains to victims of Borno market fire

PDP reverses decision on Ortom, Fayose, Anyim, others

PDP reverses decision on Ortom, Fayose, Anyim, others

Ramadan: You're fasting in vain, clerics tell election riggers, Yahoo boys

Ramadan: You're fasting in vain, clerics tell election riggers, Yahoo boys

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu