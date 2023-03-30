Minister donates ₦20m, 10 trucks of grains to victims of Borno market fire

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Maiduguri Central Market, popularly known as Monday Market, was gutted by fire on Feb. 26, affecting over 10,000 shops.

Similarly, the Biu Central Market and Gamboru market in Maiduguri metropolis were affected by fires

Presenting the donation to Gov. Babagana Zulum on Thursday in Maiduguri, Baba-Shehuri said the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of victims.

The minister, who is an indigene of Maiduguri metropolis, said he was touched by the incident at the famous market known as the nerve centre of business activities in the North-East region.

He congratulated Zulum over his landslide victory at the March 18 polls, noting that it is not surprising based on his outstanding performance.

Responding, the governor lauded the minister for the support and assured him of judicious utilisation of the fund and grains for those intended.