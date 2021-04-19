Minister condemns attack on police facility in Anambra

The Press Secretary to the Minister, Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The minister, however, commended the Police for repelling the attack, leading to the recovery of one general purpose machine gun used by the hoodlums.

He described the incident as an act of terrorism and pledged to ensure intelligence led kinetic operations in the South-East.

Dingyadi said the idea was to flush out illicit weapons and neutralise persons with penchants for terrorism and violent crime, threatening peace and stability in the region.