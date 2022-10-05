Minister assures of sustaining Buhari legacies beyond 2023

This is contained in a statement by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the Publicity Secretary, APC UK chapter on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogunseye said that Omole visited the Minister to condole her over the death of her mother, Hajiya Zainab Ali.

He said that the minister thanked Omole for the visit, saying that her office would work closely with the Diaspora directorate to ensure that the legacies of the Buhari administration were sustained.