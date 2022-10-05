RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister assures of sustaining Buhari legacies beyond 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ramatu Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has assured that the legacies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will be sustained beyond 2023.

FCT Minister, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, (Kogiwatch)
FCT Minister, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, (Kogiwatch)

Aliyu said this when Mr Ade Omole, All Progressives Congress (APC) Diaspora Leader and Director, Diaspora Directorate of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) visited her in Abuja.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the Publicity Secretary, APC UK chapter on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogunseye said that Omole visited the Minister to condole her over the death of her mother, Hajiya Zainab Ali.

He said that the minister thanked Omole for the visit, saying that her office would work closely with the Diaspora directorate to ensure that the legacies of the Buhari administration were sustained.

Aliyu also lauded her for leading the progressives in the Diaspora in their quest for a better Nigeria and for being the arrow head of the APC and the Buhari-led government in the Diaspora.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC of LASUSTECH

Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC of LASUSTECH

Zamfara Govt to implement N30,000 minimum wage in November, says deputy governor

Zamfara Govt to implement N30,000 minimum wage in November, says deputy governor

Minister assures of sustaining Buhari legacies beyond 2023

Minister assures of sustaining Buhari legacies beyond 2023

Aisha Buhari reveals Buhari suffered from PTSD after Biafra civil war

Aisha Buhari reveals Buhari suffered from PTSD after Biafra civil war

Buhari dragged to court over alleged silent arrest of Obidients

Buhari dragged to court over alleged silent arrest of Obidients

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders