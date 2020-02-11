The Special Task Force (STF) Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu, stated this during a press conference in Jos in respect of some persons suspected to be involved in communal crisis in Plateau.

Agundu said stories on the issue were fake as his men were not involved in the death and urged the people to confirm stories before peddling them.

The response was made the day the late Benjamin was buried amid tears.

On Friday the Izang family had cried out for justice following his alleged torture to death by some military men.

The elder brother of the deceased’s, Mr James Izang, said his brother was tortured after he had a misunderstanding with an egg seller.

“I was at home that night when my younger brother rushed in to tell me that military men of the OPSH were beating Benjamin at the junction.

“We hurried there and discovered he had been released but neigbours told us that he was beaten severely by the military men and they could not go close for fear of being beaten as well.

“We rushed back home when we were told a good Samaritan took him home and met him lying on the floor screaming for help.

“I made an attempt to lift him up and discovered that his legs were completely broken, it was then I realised we needed to take him to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, while preparing to go to the hospital, my brother breathed his last and gave up."

James said that his late brother’s friend who was an eye witness, had said Benjamin was whisked away from a relaxation spot called, Las Vegas, Tina Junction, by the operatives after he had a misunderstanding with an egg seller over a N50 cooked egg.

He said that trouble started after a quarrel ensued between Benjamin and the egg seller over the price of an egg he allegedly broke.

He said that the egg was initially bought by a customer but rejected by the person after Benjamin broke it for him.

After the initial buyer of the egg rejected it, Benjamin was then left with no option but to buy it but upon delay in paying the money, argument ensued between him and the seller, which led to a fight between them.

James said he was told that the seller called personnel of OPSH who took Benjamin away to torture him in public and thereby caused his death.

James said the military were not being sincere in the matter, adding that after the incident, some top officials of the military in Jos paid a condolence visit to the family.