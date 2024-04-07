London-Lagos Journey: Pelumi's mother proud of her daughter's achievement

She said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Nigeria-Seme Border while receiving Pelumi on arrival from her UK to Lagos journey.

NAN reports that her road manifest from the UK took her through France and Spain into Africa through Morocco.

She drove across Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally to Lagos, Nigeria.

” As a child, she has always been adventurous; our first trip together was in 2004, we went to New York.

“She did her A Level, and since then, she has been making her moves; before I knew it, she had travelled to 80 countries.

” I’m preparing for my 60th birthday and when she called me about this trip, I was afraid, but she assured me that she had everything sorted.

“Travel is a second name to Pelumi and she loves it to bits. As our only daughter among two boys, she’s courageous, adventurous and smart thinking,

“I’m proud of her achievement and I pray God continue to be with her,” she said.

On the need for parents to educate their children by travelling, Pelumi’s mum told NAN that in spite of how expensive travel is, it is beneficial to the all-round development of a child.

“In those days, we put Pelumi and her siblings on a flight, we call them unaccompanied, with Virgin and British Airways. It gave them lots of enlightenment.

“If parents can afford it, it’s very important, it broadens the minds of the young ones with their inquisitive mindset, which gives them exposure.

“As parents, we back them up in prayer and leave the rest to God,” Nubi said.

Prof. Gbenga Nubi, Pelumi’s dad, urged parents to give equal opportunities to both genders and raise wholesome children.

“It’s evident, and we thank God, I’m grateful to God; gender doesn’t matter, give the male and female child all they need.

“Who knew that it’s my daughter that would put our name on the map? I’m immensely grateful to God for this feat, I wish her many more,” he said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Pelumi, who was welcomed by cultural troupes, told newsmen that she was grateful for the rousing welcome and encouragement.

“I’m grateful to you for welcoming me, I’m grateful for all the encouragement, thank you and God bless,” she said.

NAN reports that Nubi has lived in the UK since she was 10 years old.

She is living the dream of travelling solo to and from different parts of the world.