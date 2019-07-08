The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on his 60th birthday on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the Delta state capital, Lawan urged Nigerians to remain committed to the Nigeria project regardless of the present challenges.

Lawan noted that the ninth Senate would work for the all Nigerians.

“Governor Okowa is very patriotic, purposeful, dedicated and committed to issues that affect the country,” he said. “I served with him in the Senate and I can tell you that he is always committed to the job he is assigned to do.”

While congratulating the governor for clocking 60-years, Lawan who was accompanied by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, appreciated Okowa for his commitment to national development.

In his remark, Fayemi described Okowa as a committed patriot and nation builder.

While appreciating Lawan and Fayemi for honouring his invitation, Okowa pledged the commitment of the Delta state government towards guaranteeing the welfare and security of Nigerians.

Governor Okowa had celebrated his 60th birthday with persons living with disabilities in the state.