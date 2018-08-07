Pulse.ng logo
Lassa Fever: Enugu confirms one death

Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the Permanent Secretary of Enugu state Ministry of Health, made the confirmation in Enugu.

The Enugu State Government on Monday confirmed the death of one person from Lassa fever in a health facility within Enugu metropolis.

He said that the health providers at the health facility tried  to manage the patient  but lost him.

Agujiobi revealed that the ministry’s epidemiology officials had commenced massive contact-tracing of those people that had contact with the patient.

He said that it was only one person, whose case was  confirmed by Lassa fever test centre that died in the state.

He said the state has had   no other suspected or confirmed case of Lassa fever.

The permanent secretary said that the ministry has deployed a team of health epidemiology officials to commence massive contact-tracing even up to the customers where the deceased patient sources his food.

“We have already done massive deployment of experts in epidemiology and other health professionals to start contact-tracing of the doctors, nurses and other health workers in the hospital that attended to the patient.

“The ministry will take the contact-tracing to the family members and friends as well as even the food vendors patronised by the deceased.’’ he said.

Agujiobi noted that the state would also commence a massive sensitisation against the disease in local media using native languages.

