Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises Town Hall Meetings

This is important because no political leader can perform without the support of the citizenry.

Lagos Town Hall meetings is community-focused and each edition will hold at a different local government area with the aim of addressing the intrinsic needs of the residents of the particular community.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the event, the General Manager, Deji Awokoya says “the new program was instituted based on the belief that development is local and it requires the participation of the government and the governed.”

Citizens need to be involved in the development plan of the nation.

This program, “Town Hall Meetings” further establishes the vision of Lagos Talks, which reflects in the station’s slogan; Join the conversation.

Lagos Talks believes that rather than engage in mere complaints, as citizens, it is important to constructively engage political, religious and community leaders.

The first edition of this quarterly event will hold in May:

∙ Date: May 12, 2022

Venue: The Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos

∙ Time 9am (registration starts at 8am)

Speakers at the event include Hon. Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu, member Lagos State House of Assembly, Eti Osa constituency 2, Hon. Fuad Atanda-Lawal, Chairman, Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area and Kunle Lawal – Executive Director, Electoral College, Nigeria and Country Lead, WardChat NG.

The theme for the first edition is CLOSING THE GAP BETWEEN THE GOVERNED AND THE GOVERNMENT.

Speaking to the Lagos Talks team on the upcoming event, Mr. Fuad Atanda-Lawal says “Come out, come talk to us. It’s an opportunity for you to say most of the things you want to say to us. Let’s hear from you. We are open to constructive criticism. We want to hear from you we want to talk to you. We want you to engage us.”

Lagos talks 91.3FM is encouraging the general public, particularly residents within the Ikoyi-Obalande LCDA to come out and interact with their community leaders.

Registration can be done by sending your age, name, telephone number and profession to events@lagostalks.com or via telephone 08092222913.

