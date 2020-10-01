The state produced the largest anniversary logo in the world, made with cupcakes mosaic.

The initiative by the Lagos State Government in conjunction with Fly Africa, aimed to put Nigeria in the Guinness Book of World Record as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic in the world.

Speaking at the event held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted the state through the laying of the largest cupcakes mosaic, has sent a message to the world that Lagos remained a land of creativity and innovations.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the wife of the State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, at the event monitored by officials of the Guinness World Records, said that the last largest cupcakes in the world was a 30,400 cupcakes made in Singapore in 2015.

“’I am sure that with this largest cupcakes mosaic today, we have sent a message to the world that Lagos State is a land of creativity and innovations.

“It is my belief that Lagos State and indeed Nigeria would continue to strive and record greater achievements.

“I call on everyone here today to join hands with our administration to build a Lagos that we will all be proud of,” he said.

The governor commended all the founding fathers of Nigeria, independence icons and those who had worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria remained a united nation.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said that the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic was very unique to Lagos being the trail-blazer in every lofty initiative.

Akinbile-Yussuf said that the government, through the event was putting itself before the international community, especially tourists, to see what the state could offer in terms of breaking new grounds and in creativity.

She said that the relevance of Lagos State in Nigeria could not be undermined as the state had been channeling its efforts into activities that had strengthened the nation economically, culturally and socially.

According to her, Lagos State has been serving as the melting pot for Nigeria’s tradition and culture.

“The coming together of Fly Africa and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for this event which is one of its kinds in the history of this nation underscores Lagos’ rich attractions that have earned the nation a global voice and respect across the continent.

“It is also commendable that we are equally using this event to eye World Guinness Record through the laying of the Largest Cupcake Mosaic in different colors, being the first ever in the world.

‘“I appreciate the almost 150 volunteers who came together to make this Largest Cupcakes Mosaic possible, as well as the various partners for this event,” she said.

Akinbile-Yusuf also said that the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture had used the period of the lockdown in the tourism and entertainment industry to rethink a workable direction for the post-COVID era.

She said that going forward, efforts would be channeled toward the development of the state local tourism sites and the promotion of local creativity.

“Rather than enriching the economy of other countries through international tours, we want to change the narrative by making our state a more beautiful city to behold, where international tourists can visit and invest their resources,” the commissioner said.

The Lead Aviator of Fly Africa, Mr Wole Olagundoye, said the record breaking event would inspire Nigerians and Africans to rise above the odds and strive for positive actions toward achieving great and transformational feats.

Olagundoye, who is also the Managing Director of Outori Ltd., said that only Africans could make Africa succeed.

“Our own destiny is not in the hand of other nations but right in ours and we must seize this moment to make the necessary changes,” he said.