Lagos proposes new law to eliminate building collapse incidents

Elulade said this at the fourth edition of the Builders' Business Workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) in Ikeja.

The combined physical/virtual workshop had the theme "Building Surveying Practice, Charting a New Course in Building Post Construction Services in Lagos".

He said his agency was currently under pressure for mass testing of buildings because its sister agency had recommended hundreds of defective buildings for demolition.

He said adherence to material quality and abiding by other ethical principles of construction could avert collapse, adding that the new law to force compliance would soon be enacted.

He called for collaboration with NIOB in order to chart a new way forward, adding that accurate data was important for holistic solutions.

Elulade said the workshop was timely to address the current embarrassing crisis of building collapses across the state.

"I have revised the law that set up the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory and I pray it is accented to by the governor.

"We have pushed it to the completion stage, before it goes to the exco before the exco pushes it to the House of Assembly.

"In the future, it is going to be extremely difficult for a prospective seller or developer to sell any property or rent any property to any individual in Lagos if that developer or the landlord does not have a None Destructive Test Report (NDTR).

"And I think we should incorporate the two, we can synergise, it must be mandatory that for you to sell a house or to rent your house to anybody, you must have that building survey, in addition to the NDTR," he said.

He said building survey was also beneficial for prospective buyers or tenants who would be able to assess the condition of a property before taking action.

He reeled out conditions for charting a new course in Lagos State to include using the right materials and professionals during construction, adding that a holistic approach was important to address all issues.

Fola Tinubu, Managing Director – Primero Transport Services Ltd., said people were already afraid of buying high-rise buildings in Lagos State because of collapse.

He urged the NIOB to boost investors' confidence by chasing out "the cowboys" painting them in bad light from the profession.

Citing the 21-storey Ikoyi building collapse as an example, he urged built environment professionals to cry out early against illegalities on site to save end users.

He said the built environment professionals who withdrew from the project spoke up after it had collapsed.

Earlier, the special guest, Adetunji Adeniran, Registrar/Secretary, Council of the Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) said only the government had power for prosecution and must use it for deterrence.

He made reference to various panel reports and recommendations not being implemented by the government.

Adeniran stressed the need for professionalism to eradicate quackery while reeling out relevant laws which must be enforced for sustainable development.

He also reeled out the efforts of CORBON both locally and globally for better practice guidelines for building surveys.

Earlier, while giving his welcome address, the chairman, Lagos chapter of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Lucky Isename, said the workshop was to build capacity and new direction.