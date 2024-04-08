Lagos Police arrests 303 suspects in raids ahead of Eid el-Fitr

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Monday. Hundeyin said that after screening those arrested, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, directed that the suspects be prosecuted.

“CP Fayoade has ordered the immediate prosecution of 303 suspects arrested over the weekend during raids across the state, after a careful screening process.

“The raids were carried out by Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS),” he said.

Hundeyin said that the Lagos Police boss received with concern reports that young men in certain parts of the state seized phones of passersby, to extort them. He said that the commissioner was worried given the sustained raids being carried out by officers and men of the command in the areas concerned.

The image maker said that the commissioner had, therefore, directed all Area Commanders and DPOs, especially in identified areas, to redouble their security architecture.

He said they had been charged to improve on patrol within their areas of responsibility to tackle the emerging menace. Hundeyin said the police boss warned that any officer in whose area such an incident occurred again would be severely sanctioned.

He said that the command remained unrelenting in its resolve and determination to continue to stamp out and make the public space hot for criminal elements in Lagos State.