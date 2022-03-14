Lagos NURTW crisis: the need for sustainable motor parks management (Pulse Contributors Opinion)

Lagos NURTW Crisis: Stakeholders Analysis

The Lagos state chairman of the NURTW Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, was suspended by the national body of the union for alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

Some weeks ago, the national body of the NURTW under the leadership of National President Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa had appointed one Alhaji Azeez Abiola (aka. Istijabah) as the Lagos State Chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN), a sub-union affiliated to the NURTW.

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, felt that the (TOOAN) shouldn't have a separate chairman, so far TOOAN is a derivative of the NURTW. Camps of both Istijabah and MC Oluomo consequently engaged in conflict.

Some leaders of TOOAN sided with MC Oluomo against the national body. These TOOAN leaders argued that there are five Zones of TOOAN in Lagos namely: – A, B, C, D and E, of which Istijabah is just a chairman of Zone C (at Alagbado area of Lagos). The other four Zonal Chairmen, in siding with Oluomo therefore rejected 'imposition' Zone C chairman as the overall chairman of Lagos TOOAN.

The national body of the NURTW reacted by suspending MC Oluomo as the state Chairman. While accepting his suspension MC Oluomo, decided to withdraw his membership of the Union. At press a conference, while justifying his withdrawal, he stated among other things:

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on behalf of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council with over 200 branches and zones hereby resolve to; with immediate effect withdraw of our membership and operation from the national body of the NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State and to write to Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and other relevant agencies about our decision.

“We hereby call on Lagos State Government to take over the running of the affairs of the union with the constitution of a park Management Committee for Motor Garages and Parks in the state, thereby ensuring peace and tranquility, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State.”

Who should manage motor parks?

Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) NURTW or Local Government Councils?

According to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Fourth Schedule, that dwells on functions of local government councils. It gives exclusive jurisdiction to local councils to create and manage motor parks.

In aberration to this constitutional provision, transport union workers have taken over constitutional and statutory responsibilities of local councils. It's even worrisome seeing union workers collecting daily rates on behalf of local councils.

Constitutional functions of local government

Councils in Nigeria

Fourth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states inter alia:

"(b) collection of rates, radio and television licences;

(c) establishment and maintenance of cemeteries, burial grounds and homes for the

destitute or infirm;

(d) licensing of bicycles, trucks (other than mechanically propelled trucks), canoes, wheel

barrows and carts;

(e) establishment, maintenance and regulation of slaughter houses, slaughter slabs, markets, motor parks and public conveniences;

(f) construction and maintenance of roads, streets, street lightings, drains and other public

highways, parks, gardens, open spaces, or such public facilities as may be prescribed from time to time by the House of Assembly of a State;

(g) naming of roads and streets and numbering of houses;

(h) provision and maintenance of public conveniences, sewage and refuse disposal;

(i) registration of all births, deaths and marriages;

(j) assessment of privately owned houses or tenements for the purpose of levying such rates as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly of a State; and"

The Constitution as indicated in item (e) above unambiguously mandates local government councils to establish, manage and regulate motor parks on behalf of the State Government through the Ministry of Transportation.

However, over the years road transport unions NURTW/RTEAN have been 'colonizing' public spaces and extorting hawkers, street traders by collecting daily rates from them.

To be sure, the Constitution guarantees freedom of association, but it never empowered any union to set up motor parks and manage them. The transport unions are taking advantage of government absenteeism at motor parks to exploit the public - non-members of the union trading at motor parks.