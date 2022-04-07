RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt appoints MC Oluomo Parks Management Committee chairman

The committee will oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state and will report to the Ministry of Transport

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Nairaland)
Lagos State Government, on Thursday, April 07, 2022, named Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as the chairman of the newly constituted Parks Management Committee weeks after state officials debunked news of the appointment.

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, titled, “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee”.

Omotoso said the committee will oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state and will report to the Ministry of Transport.

Also, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was appointed as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, was also appointed as the secretary of the committee while Sulyman Ojora was appointed as the Deputy Chairman.

MC Oluomo’s appointment comes less than 24 hours after National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leadership sacked him from the union.

Th appointment also comes less than 4 weeks after the Lagos State Government denied plans to appoint MC Oluomo chairman of the parks committee.

Recall, Lagos State government suspended the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages across the state after MC Oluomo was suspended by NURTW national body.

