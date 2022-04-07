Lagos Govt appoints MC Oluomo Parks Management Committee chairman

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, titled, “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee”.

Omotoso said the committee will oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state and will report to the Ministry of Transport.

Also, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was appointed as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, was also appointed as the secretary of the committee while Sulyman Ojora was appointed as the Deputy Chairman.

MC Oluomo’s appointment comes less than 24 hours after National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leadership sacked him from the union.

Th appointment also comes less than 4 weeks after the Lagos State Government denied plans to appoint MC Oluomo chairman of the parks committee.