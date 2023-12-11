Lagos to prioritise food security, reduce cost of food commodities – Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance during the 2023 Lagos Food Festival at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, on Sunday in Lagos. The Governor was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the 2023 festival was: “A Fusion of Flavours.” He said his administration would continue to be passionate about boosting the agricultural sector. Sanwo-Olu said the sector had witnessed several initiatives and featured prominently in the THEMES Agenda of the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the massive turn out at the event adding that it demonstrated the true spirit of Lagos. The governor said the Lagos Food Festival showcase prosperity, ingenuity, innovation and the spirit of Lagos to young people.

According to him, the food festival provides platform for Small and Medium Enterprises in the agriculture and food sector to showcase the beauty of the state as well as network.

“The event is about young people mostly showing their talents making money so we cannot be a society, just sitting and complaining.

“We can see all these young people here today, they are doing various things, so they are looking inward to say how can we add value and be successful.

“That is what I see here, prosperity, ingenuity, innovation and the spirit of Lagos,” he said.

NAN reports that the festival featured music, entertainment, cooking competition and dance. Former World Guinness Record holder, Chef Hilda Baci, was among the judges during the cooking competition. Also, live performances by Tuface Idibia, Adewale Ayuba, Laffup and Chef Gibbs among others, added excitement to the event.

The park which was filled to capacity had people trooping in with their families and love ones to have fun and relax during Yuletide. Also speaking, Ms Abisola Olusanya, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, described 2023 as a very challenging period for the agricultural sector and the farmers.

Olusanya said the 2023 general elections, subsidy removal and the naira redesign policy of the Federal Government had a lot of negative effect on the performance of the sector.

A fish farmer, Mrs Falilat Oladimeji, a member of Eja Lonibu fishermen and women, Liverpool, Apapa area of the state, lauded the state government for providing such platform for farmers and SMEs.

Oladimeji urged the state government to support fish farmers with boat and engine, fish dryer, fishing nets, freezer and cold room to boost productivity.

“This is my sixth time of attending this event and I am happy. I am happy with the sales, it is better than last year and we also enjoyed ourselves.

“The ministry gave us free stand and opportunity and we want to appreciate them for what they have done for us.