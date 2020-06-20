The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 98 more novel coronavirus patients.

The patients have tested negative twice for the virus.

The state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, said that a total of 1,283 patients had been successfully managed and discharged in the state.

“Good people of Lagos, today, 98 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients: 71 males and 27 females, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients: 23 from Onikan, 17 from Gbagada, 14 from Agidingbi, one from Paelon Centre (an accredited private facility), four from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, 17 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 22 from LUTH Isolation Centre, were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1,283,” the COVID-19 incident commander said.