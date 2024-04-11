ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos-Calabar coastal road project to cost ₦4bn per kilometre

Bayo Wahab

Umahi says the current design of the road under construction is different from its original design which was eight lanes without train tracks.

The construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway has started from Victoria Island in Lagos. [Abiodun Bello/X]
The construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway has started from Victoria Island in Lagos. [Abiodun Bello/X]

Recommended articles

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, had earlier criticised the project, alleging that the Federal Government planned to spend ₦8bn on each kilometre of the 700 km road project.

Atiku also raised questions on why President Bola Tinubu awarded the contract to his ally, Gilbert Chagoury’s Hitech without competitive bidding.

Reacting to this, Umahi in a statement on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, said Atiku lacked an understanding of figures, adding that he found the ex-VP's comment degrading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, while appearing as a guest on the Television Continental on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the minister dismissed Atiku's claim on the cost of the project.

He explained that the current design of the road under construction is different from its original design which according to him was eight lanes without train tracks.

“The coastal road we are constructing has a total of 10 lanes, you know, not only that it has a total of 10 lanes, it also have what we called shoulders. And the total shoulders can be put at about 23 metres. So when you put the total concrete pavement we are doing, it’s about 59 metres. When you put the total flexible pavement that he quoted it’s about 23 metres,” Umahi said.

ALSO READ: 7 things to know about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project

And so when you run the figures, you now find out that under his calculation, it is giving you about over ₦19bn per kilometre. Now if you divide it by the 23 kilometres that they are doing, it is about 2.225 times a standard superhighway carriageway, which is ₦11.55bn. Whereas what we are doing, if you divide it, you get ₦5.167bn, So when you now divide using our 1.067, you get about ₦4bn/km.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you go back to what he has quoted, you will get over ₦8bn. So using concrete, which should be more expensive because of the kind of terrain we have, and using flexible pavement, which shouldn’t stand the coastal route, you will find out that our cost is ₦4bn instead of the ₦8bn claimed by the former vice president.”

The former Governor of Ebonyi State disclosed that Hitech Construction would fund the project under the Public-Private Partnership model.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IDP IELTS officially opens test centre in Abuja

IDP IELTS officially opens test centre in Abuja

Arik Air admits to leaving passengers stranded in PH, blames bad weather

Arik Air admits to leaving passengers stranded in PH, blames bad weather

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]

Ondo Govt meets NMA over issue of salary disparity between State, other states

Eti-Osa residents protest, want council chairman suspended over alleged ₦1.9bn fraud [NAN]

Eti-Osa residents protest, want council chairman suspended over alleged ₦1.9bn fraud