Dr Raji AbdulRazak, the Kwara Commissioner for Health, on Thursday announced that Coronavirus )(COVID-19) has claimed its fourth victim in the state.

The commissioner disclosed this in Ilorin during an interview session on the sidelines of the donation of $380,000 worth of medical equipment and supplies to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

He also said the state had recorded 143 positive cases of the virus with 68 of them still active.

AbdulRazak said that about 71 patients were discharged from the state isolation centre after testing negative to the virus, while the active cases were being managed.

Describing COVID-19 as real, the commissioner urged residents of the state to be conscious of their safety.

He, however, applauded the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) for the provision of medical supplies to the federal owned hospital in the state, saying that it will be used for the benefit of the people of the state.

“The equipment being supplied here is going to be complementary to what the Kwara government is doing, and all Kwara residents will benefit from it.

“As I’m talking, we have about 143 positive cases in Kwara, 68 are still active but we are managing them.

“71 patients have been discharged, managed well and they are at home now, and we have four deaths.

“COVID-19 is real, everybody should stay safe,” AbdulRazak said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the upsurge in number of COVID-19 cases compelled the state government to convert the Sobi Specialist Hospital, Alagbado, Ilorin, to Infectious Disease Control Centre.

The government also designated the state Hajj Camp along Lubcon/Wara road in Ilorin to a Quarantine Centre.