Kwara Govt stands firm on ban of charcoal production for environmental reasons

The State Commissioner for Environment, Malam Shehu Ndanusa made this known while briefing newsmen in Ilorin on Friday.

“The law banning the production of charcoal in Kwara is still intact. Whoever is caught violating the law will be sanctioned accordingly”, he said.

The commissioner warned that the illegal felling of trees for charcoal was impacting negatively on the environment, adding that the government was committed to afforestation to preserve the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndanusa said that the task force on charcoal production has been ordered to move around the state, to ascertain the level of compliance and impound vehicles transporting charcoal out of the state.

He said the task force and law enforcement agents have been directed to arrest trucks carrying charcoal outside the state but allow cars, buses and taxis conveying the product for domestic use.

“Do not collect money from violators, make sure you confiscate the charcoal and the trucks and bring them to the Ministry of Environment for necessary actions,’’ he stated.