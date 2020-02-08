Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said this while speaking at the 50th anniversary of Central Secondary School, Osi, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the State.

Abdulrazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Olasumbo Florence, said 19 per cent of the budgetary allocation was for the education sector.

He said the bulk of the said allocation was meant for basic education.

According to him, our dream is to meet the UNESCO threshold in the coming years.

He said the budget was also set out to support community development, especially home grown enterprises, empowerment for different categories of the people, roads, and basic healthcare system.

Abdulrazaq applauded the laudable efforts of the Old Students Association of the school saying his administration would not hesitate in appreciating various stakeholders who were doing their best to help the system.

He called for stakeholders’ synergy to curb examination malpractice in schools in various communities.

“The 2020 budget, which I have just assented to, has been designed to address the questions of human capital and infrastructure in our state.

” Our government will partner all stakeholders to tackle various developmental challenges confronting our communities,” he said.

Prince Adams Asasofegbe, President, Osi Central Secondary School Old Boys Association, in his remarks, said the association had so far expended over N8 million on various projects in the school.

He listed part of the projects to include renovation of a block of two classrooms, the school entrance gate, donation of books as well as the construction of a modern latrine.

Asasofegbe charged members of the association to redouble their efforts toward rebuilding and reinvigorating the school morally and academically.

He said the association would not relent in doing its best possible in bringing back the school’s past glory in all ramifications.

Oba Solihu Adasofegbe, the traditional ruler of Osi , applauded the association for its magnanimity, dedication and foresight.

He pledged the continued support of the traditional institution in the area toward ensuring the desired growth, progress and socioeconomic development.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 48 distinguished personalities received merit awards for their contributions toward the development of the community.

Among them 23 were posthumously honoured at the occasion also organised for the launching of a N50 million developmental project for the community.

Some of the awardees included Rtd. Vice Admiral and Mrs S.O Afolayan, Maj-Gen. A. A. Atofarati (Rtd), Oba Solihu Adasofegbe, Mr Gabriel Adewumi, Ms Felicia Owolabi and Chief Samuel Baale.

Those posthumously honoured included Late Oba Ezekiel Afolayan, Chief James Owolabi, Alhaji Usman Atofarati, Johnson Bello, Chief Adebayo Afoloke, among others.