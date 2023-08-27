Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Governor of the state, founded the institution.

The graduands received their practising licence from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

During the ceremony, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, promised to give automatic employment to best graduating nurses from the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by his Deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, Yusuf said that the state government was happy to be associated with the success story of the college, being the first private Nursing College in Northern Nigeria.

He expressed satisfaction at the sterling performance of the graduands and assured that “those with the best results will have automatic employment in our health facilities.”

Yusuf commended Sen. Kwankwaso for investing hugely in education.

“We are happy to be associated with our mentor. This is not the only college he has built in his capacity as a Nigerian citizen,” he said.

” There are other several colleges built by our leader Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. That is why he has added to his title, ‘Mr. Education’ and you cannot take it away from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

” We are proud to be associated with you (Kwankwaso). We are proud be associated with the Kwankwasiyya ideology.

“We pray that God will keep giving you the ability to keep showing us the way. And we thank you for adding value to our endeavours.”

In his remarks, Senator Kwankwaso, who is also the proprietor and founder of the college, expressed satisfaction at the performances of the students and the success recorded by the management of the college, established in 2019.

He said: “I thank God for the opportunity to perform this historic event. I congratulate all the students who have collected their practising licence today.

” I commend the Provost and members of the staff of the institution for maintaining the standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

” I encourage the students, staff and management of the College to keep moving.

” I am happy to see the graduands as qualified practising nurses graduating from this college here in Kwankwaso community,” he said.

The Provost of the college, Hajiya Halima Muhammad Yunusa, appealed to the state government and well-to-do individuals, including corporate organizations to grant scholarships to brilliant, but poor students who have expressed willingness to study at the college.

According to her, “the school is now growing fast since its existence and establishment in 2017, and operation by 2019.