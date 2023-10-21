ADVERTISEMENT
Kwankwaso donates house to Quranic Institute of Research, Advancement

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kwankwaso explained that the institute, which is carved out of his Miller Road residence, henceforth belonged to humanity in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Islamic centre is meant to provide access for Almajiris who will memorize the Holy Quran to be trained and certified with primary, secondary and diploma certificates.

He said, ”They will undergo rigorous training in both English and Arabic studies with which they will use the certificates to join the academia and make the sky their limits in pursuit of knowledge.”

Kwankwaso explained that the institute was his idea to make sure that the streets were not only relieved of beggars but also for those seen to be begging provided with life opportunities.

“This centre is to get people who have memorized the Glorious Quran registered, select those who meet with requirements and examine them.

“It has a curriculum in which men and women will be trained within the shortest possible time to get them primary and secondary certificates.

“They will be given them diploma in Islamic education. With this, they can go to Universities and the sky will be the limit for them.

“They will be given the opportunity to be certified and accommodated in the system,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Abba Yusuf thanked his mentor for the initiative, which he said, would provide a ground for further development in the education sector in the state.

He said that the State Government would rehabilitate 44 Tsangaya Islamic Schools across the local government areas.

He said that the state government would ensure the provision of the required basic learning materials that would ensure a smooth learning environment.

Yusuf lauded Kwankwaso for providing the requisite leadership that paved the way for the development of the state.

“We will continue to tap from your style of leadership for us to ensure good democratic governance,” he said.

