Kingmakers install new Soun of Ogbomoso, oppose court ruling

This installation took place in the early hours of Friday, September 08, 2023, as confirmed by emerging reports.

Pulse earlier reported that last week Saturday, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had approved the appointment of a United State-based pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland.

However, yesterday, September 7, a court order by Justice K.A Adedokun directed the state governor and others not to give Prince Olaoye the instrument of office during his installation ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the court order restrained Prince Olaoye from assuming any role or representation as the Soun of Ogbomoso or participating in any related ceremonial activities until the court's pending mandatory injunction proceedings reach a final determination.

Despite this legal injunction, the installation of Prince Olaoye proceeded at Abata in Ogbomosjo, spearheaded by the kingmakers responsible for the selection of the Soun of Ogbomoso. The leader of the kingmakers, Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, presided over the installation.

Laoye arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning in a private helicopter, which landed at Ogbomoso Grammar School, before moving to the palace for the event.

Remarkably, the kingmakers overseeing the installation of Prince Olaoye have asserted that they have not received any court-issued injunction restraining them from executing the installation rites, Daily Post reports.