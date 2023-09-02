ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Makinde appoints RCCG Pastor as new Soun of Ogbomoso

Nurudeen Shotayo

Makinde approved the appointment of the new Soun of Ogbomoso after nearly two years since the passing of the former monarch.

Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye. [Punch]
The appointment was announced in a statement by Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Olayiwola noted that Olaoye emerged after a stretched-out process specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

“The Commissioner said the exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people," the statement said.

The new Soun, who has been identified as a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), will succeed Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who died in December 2021 after a 48-year reign.

Since the death of Ajagungbade III, there has been a series of controversies over who will succeed him, with several ruling houses laying claims to the throne.

However, Olaoye's emergence may have put an end to the drawn-out tussle that has left the Soun stool vacant for nearly two years.

The Commissioner's statement, meanwhile, urged all sons and daughters of the ancient city of Ogbomoso to work with the monarch to consolidate the successes of his forefathers.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

