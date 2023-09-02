Gov Makinde appoints RCCG Pastor as new Soun of Ogbomoso

The appointment was announced in a statement by Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Olusegun Olayiwola, on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Olayiwola noted that Olaoye emerged after a stretched-out process specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

“The Commissioner said the exalted position has placed the monarch-elect in the position to facilitate harmony, understanding and tolerance amongst his people," the statement said.

The new Soun, who has been identified as a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), will succeed Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who died in December 2021 after a 48-year reign.

Since the death of Ajagungbade III, there has been a series of controversies over who will succeed him, with several ruling houses laying claims to the throne.

However, Olaoye's emergence may have put an end to the drawn-out tussle that has left the Soun stool vacant for nearly two years.