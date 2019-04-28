Gunmen who kidnapped two police officers attached to the National Assembly have reportedly refused to release their victims after collecting N1.4m ransom.

According to Punch, the gunmen kidnapped three policemen one of whom managed to escape at Shere community, Abuja. Their abductors later demanded N10m ransom for the officers’ release.

Punch reports that the incident has led to the deployment of 20 policemen in Gwalluyi community where the abduction occurred and the surrounding areas in search of the missing cops.

However, following the inability of the police to find the kidnappers, the family of the abducted police officers reportedly met with the leadership of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command which provided N1m, while the relatives of the officers also raised N400,000.

The money amounting to N1.4m according to Punch was delivered to the kidnappers by a police officer identified as Danladi.

A source who spoke to the Newspaper said, “When the families observed that the police were unable to track down the kidnappers, they cried to the authorities in the FCT Police Command which gave them N1m.

“They rallied round to raise additional N400,000 which was given to a pastor who is also a policeman to deliver to the kidnappers for the release of the captives.”

Another family member of one of the abducted police officer said “Days after receiving the ransom, the kidnappers have failed to release the policemen and we are afraid that something might have happened to them.

“When they were contacted on the phone, the kidnappers said they had travelled, promising to release the men when they returned, but we don’t understand what they meant by that.

However, the acting FCT Police spokesman, Gajere Danjuma has denied that a ransom was paid to the kidnappers, adding that efforts are ongoing to rescue the police officers.