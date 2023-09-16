Keke rider returns missing ₦15m to Chadian passenger in Kano

The 22-year-old Good Samaritan, identified as Auwalu Salisu, is a resident of Yankaba in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Salisu returned the missing money after he heard over the radio that the owner had misplaced it. The money, equivalent to ₦15m when converted, includes 10.130 million CFA and ₦2.9 million.

Speaking to a Kano broadcaster, Arewa Radio, the tricycle rider said he didn't notice the passenger had forgotten the money until he reached home.

According to him, upon discovering the money, he informed his parents, who instructed him to go and look for the owner.

“I took the man from Badawa to Bata. I went back there after informing my parents. When I reached there, I didn’t meet him and I kept searching.

“I went back home and gave the money to my mother who kept it inside her wardrobe. I was afraid because I was eager to hand over the money back to the owner. I had no intention to touch a penny. it’s not mine, as such prohibited for me,” he said.

While he and his parents were considering the next line of action, Salisu heard an announcement over the radio and a number was given with which to contact the owner.

“I heard the announcement on Arewa Radio, and they gave a number. I called the number and the owner said he will come to our house, but I said no. We should meet at the Radio Station. We met there and I gave him his money,” he recalled.

He said, despite the difficult economic situation at home, he and his parents never thought of touching the money.

“We barely cook two times in a day, even yesterday we couldn’t cook while the money was with us,” his father said.

For his part, the owner of the money said he was taken aback by the laudable gesture displayed by Salisu, saying he never thought good people like him existed on earth.

The Chadian, who spoke through his brother, Musa Hassan, said he had given up on the money while appreciating the Good Samaritan and his parents for giving him a good upbringing.