Katsina Gov’s wife pays ₦350,000 to secure release of 5 female inmates

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his response, the Deputy Comptroller of the Correctional Centre in the state Saidu Salisu commended the governor’s wife for the gesture.

Katsina State Governor's wife, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda [Katsina Post]
Katsina State Governor's wife, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda [Katsina Post]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s wife settled the debts in Katsina on Friday.

According to Radda, the move was to enable the women who were sentenced due to debts, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families.

She restated her commitment towards supporting women in the state.

The gesture, he said, will contribute towards reducing congestion in the Correctional Centres in the state.

The women also commended the governor’s wife for settling their debts and assured her that they would not be involved in any debt issues again.

News Agency Of Nigeria

