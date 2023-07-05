Kano State set to revitalise local government administration

Abdulssalam doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He said local councils, the closest tier of government to the grassroots, deserved priority attention considering their possible impact on the development of rural communities.

He charged the council chairmen to be dutiful in the provision of basic social services to make life easy and meaningful for rural dwellers. Abdulssalam directed the chairmen to take care of mentally retarded people in their local government areas and ensure their safety and security.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Yusuf Datti, commended Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf for appointing his deputy, a seasoned local government administrator as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

