Kano State set to revitalise local government administration
Kano State government has expressed its determination to revitalise local government administration.
Abdulssalam doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He said local councils, the closest tier of government to the grassroots, deserved priority attention considering their possible impact on the development of rural communities.
He charged the council chairmen to be dutiful in the provision of basic social services to make life easy and meaningful for rural dwellers. Abdulssalam directed the chairmen to take care of mentally retarded people in their local government areas and ensure their safety and security.
Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Yusuf Datti, commended Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf for appointing his deputy, a seasoned local government administrator as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
In his remarks, chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Alhaji Baffa Takai promised that the local government tier of government would facilitate the yearnings and aspirations of the state administration.
