ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano State set to revitalise local government administration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano State government has expressed its determination to revitalise local government administration.

Alhaji Aminu Abdulssalam, Deputy governor of Kano state (Credit: Nigerian Tracker)
Alhaji Aminu Abdulssalam, Deputy governor of Kano state (Credit: Nigerian Tracker)

Recommended articles

Abdulssalam doubles as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He said local councils, the closest tier of government to the grassroots, deserved priority attention considering their possible impact on the development of rural communities.

He charged the council chairmen to be dutiful in the provision of basic social services to make life easy and meaningful for rural dwellers. Abdulssalam directed the chairmen to take care of mentally retarded people in their local government areas and ensure their safety and security.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Yusuf Datti, commended Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf for appointing his deputy, a seasoned local government administrator as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Alhaji Baffa Takai promised that the local government tier of government would facilitate the yearnings and aspirations of the state administration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protest in House of Representatives over sitting arrangement, office allocation

Protest in House of Representatives over sitting arrangement, office allocation

Mmesoma contests JAMB's 3-year ban, claims unfair treatment

Mmesoma contests JAMB's 3-year ban, claims unfair treatment

Kano State set to revitalise local government administration

Kano State set to revitalise local government administration

Ag I-G orders deployment of 35 Police commissioners to States formations

Ag I-G orders deployment of 35 Police commissioners to States formations

FG intensifies debt recovery drive, urges MDAs to key in

FG intensifies debt recovery drive, urges MDAs to key in

Makinde to help reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti

Makinde to help reconcile Adebanjo, Fasoranti

Vitafoam, I-Create club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

Vitafoam, I-Create club recognise 6 pupils for creative excellence

Perm. Sec. mourns pioneer FCT Federal commissioner, Adeogun

Perm. Sec. mourns pioneer FCT Federal commissioner, Adeogun

Goodluck Jonathan mourns the passing of Nestor Binabo

Goodluck Jonathan mourns the passing of Nestor Binabo

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma