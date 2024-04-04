Kano govt bans cross-dressing, display of hooliganism in films

The decision comes after a public uproar about the content of certain films deemed to be promoting deviant behaviour amongst the youths in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha, announced the ban during a briefing with journalists on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The decision was reached at a meeting between the board’s management and various stakeholders from the Kannywood industry.

The meeting centred around measures required to curb the production of films with the potential to push young people into criminal activities and deviant behaviours.

El-Mustapha urged the Kano residents not to hesitate to report to the censorship board any film or publication that contravenes the law.

The government also set a one-month deadline for all productions containing content related to hooliganism and transvestites to comply with the ban.

According to the board, the new policy reflects the government's efforts to regulate films' content and ensure they align with societal norms.

The North-West state is known for enforcing strict laws and practices believed to align with moral rectitude as defined by the state's Shariah law.

Pulse reported that officials of the Kano State Hisbah Board arrested 11 Muslims in the state for eating during the day in the month of Ramadan.