Kaduna Governor inaugurates centre to train 800 youths annually

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also inaugurated the installation of 2,000 solar-powered streetlights across the eight local government areas of the Southern part of the state.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@ubasanius]
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@ubasanius]

At the event, the governor said that the centre would train 800 youths yearly in different new cutting-edge skills when completed.

“The reason we are doing this is that when we came in, we realised we have a deficit when it comes to the issue of skills.

“We believe it is important for us in Kaduna state to equip our youths with skills so they can compete with their peers around the world,” he said.

Sani also inaugurated the construction of the Tang’jei-Jankasa rural road in Zangon Kataf to boost the transportation of agricultural produce across the state.

“The road will link many villages with markets because we believe our farmers should have good roads to transport their produce from the farm to the market.

“This is important because one of the major focuses of our government is agriculture,” he stated

Yunana Barde, Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues from the zone, lauded the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Southern Kaduna.

Barde assured the governor of the support and cooperation of the people of the zone in his determination to transform the state for growth and development.

The governor also inaugurated the installation of 2,000 solar-powered streetlights across the eight local government areas of the Southern part of the state.

He said that the project was in line with the rural transformation agenda of his government, adding that it would reduce poverty, increase productivity and revitalise the economy of the rural areas.

