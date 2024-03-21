ADVERTISEMENT
Jonathan leads West African elders to Senegal for presidential election duty

News Agency Of Nigeria

The forum expects to perform advisory and conflict resolution roles to ensure election-related conflicts are reduced to the barest minimum in the West Africa sub-region.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

This is contained in a statement signed and issued in Yenagoa on Thursday by the Communications Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Ominabo.

According to the statement, Jonathan, who is also the chairperson of WAEF, with other members of the forum left Abuja for Dakar on Thursday, to be there till Wednesday.

The statement named Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, as a member of the team.

According to the statement, the team will meet with key stakeholders, including outgoing President Macky Sall, opposition leaders, civil societies, security authorities, and the country’s electoral commission.

The statement noted that the Executive Director of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and Head of the WAEF Secretariat, Ms Ann Iyonu, said WAEF was a “forum primed for mediation”.

According to Iyonu, the forum expects to perform advisory and conflict resolution roles to ensure election-related conflicts are reduced to the barest minimum in the West Africa sub-region.

She described the forum as a composition of former presidents and statesmen who had volunteered to deploy their enormous leadership experience and wisdom toward promoting peace and progress in the sub-region.

Iyonu, in the statement, said while in Dakar, the forum would observe electoral processes and continue to engage political leaders and other stakeholders until the election was peacefully and successfully concluded.

“WAEF, going by this mandate, had played similar roles during elections in The Gambia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Liberia,” says Iyonu via the statement.

