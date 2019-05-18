Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians urged Nigerians to pray and support the federal government’s effort towards tackling the security challenges rocking the nation.

Speaking at the third session of the 10th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion which held in Abuja on Friday, May 17, 2019, Jonathan said constant prayers was the secret behind his achievement while in government.

“As a nation, from the beginning, we’ve been passing through a lot of challenges; the issues of kidnapping and armed robbery," Jonathan said.

"Even to travel to very near cities such as Kaduna is becoming a nightmare to Nigerians. With constant prayers, the country will get through all its challenges.

“For me, who you all gave privilege of being President for five years, the little achievements we made were through your constant prayers. Whenever, I have opportunity, I thank you for the support you gave me,” he added.

Jonathan denied described allegations of withdrawing billions from the nation’s treasury as false and misleading.

Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, lamented the failure of those in government to punish evil doers within their fold and provide democracy dividends to the people.

Okoh said the country is currently in short supply of servant-leader politicians.