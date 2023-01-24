Jigawa CP urges youths to shun drug abuse

Ekot, who spoke during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday, noted that the state was doing its best to provide jobs for the youths.

“I’ve seen that the state government is expanding businesses and creating opportunities for more businesses and jobs.

“Educationally, institutions in the state are not filled to the brim and these are meant for the youths instead of involving themselves in drug abuse and crimes.

“The farms are there, the schools, the businesses are there hungry for their occupation,” he said.

He stressed need for the youths to take advantage of the state government’s efforts in creating job opportunities such as development of agricultural activities by engaging in rainy and dry season activities.

“So the youths should try as much as they can to see that they benefit from this important initiative by the state government,” he said.

The CP further advised youths to enrol in various skill acquisition programmes Initiated by the government to avoid restiveness.

According to him, the youths need to equip themselves to be able to start and manage their own businesses.

“The present state government I’ve seen here is ready to help any youth who is serious with his life to make him have a better life and that of his family so as to have brighter future.