Islamic leaders commend DHQ over handling of Kaduna drone misfire

The leadership of the council, led by Dr Bashir Umar, gave the commendation when they visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Thursday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Thursday in Abuja.

Dr Umar commended the CDS for providing a people-centric leadership style, adding that leaders must not live in affluence when the majority of the people are living in abject poverty.

He said Gen. Musa’s leadership style had shown visible positive changes in the entire security architecture of the country.

He commended the CDS for his empathy and show of concern for the victims of the Tudun Biri drone attack.

The CDS assured the council of the commitment of the armed forces to ensuring peace in the country.

Musa said that the Tudun-Biri incident in Kaduna State was unfortunate, pledging to find the cause to avoid future occurrences.

“We will do everything possible to get to the bottom and ensure it happens no more,” he said.

