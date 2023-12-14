ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Islamic leaders commend DHQ over handling of Kaduna drone misfire

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CDS assured the council of the commitment of the armed forces to ensuring peace in the country.

Islamic leaders commend DHQ over handling of Kaduna drone misfire [NAN]
Islamic leaders commend DHQ over handling of Kaduna drone misfire [NAN]

Recommended articles

The leadership of the council, led by Dr Bashir Umar, gave the commendation when they visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Thursday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Thursday in Abuja.

Dr Umar commended the CDS for providing a people-centric leadership style, adding that leaders must not live in affluence when the majority of the people are living in abject poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Gen. Musa’s leadership style had shown visible positive changes in the entire security architecture of the country.

He commended the CDS for his empathy and show of concern for the victims of the Tudun Biri drone attack.

The CDS assured the council of the commitment of the armed forces to ensuring peace in the country.

Musa said that the Tudun-Biri incident in Kaduna State was unfortunate, pledging to find the cause to avoid future occurrences.

“We will do everything possible to get to the bottom and ensure it happens no more,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa said there were few security challenges in the country, particularly in the North West and called on leadership at all levels to fight criminality by providing purposeful leadership and development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu receives AFCON trophy ahead of tournament in Côte d’Ivoire

Sanwo-Olu receives AFCON trophy ahead of tournament in Côte d’Ivoire

Islamic leaders commend DHQ over handling of Kaduna drone misfire

Islamic leaders commend DHQ over handling of Kaduna drone misfire

FG to overhaul education sector for better results

FG to overhaul education sector for better results

No more rancour in Edo PDP – National Chairman

No more rancour in Edo PDP – National Chairman

Kajola dry port in Ogun to create 40,000 jobs – Commissioner

Kajola dry port in Ogun to create 40,000 jobs – Commissioner

Ekiti Gov Oyebanji empowers 48 indigent citizens with ₦20m

Ekiti Gov Oyebanji empowers 48 indigent citizens with ₦20m

Lagos pays ₦4.2bn WAEC fees in 4 years, Sanwo-Olu says

Lagos pays ₦4.2bn WAEC fees in 4 years, Sanwo-Olu says

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Degree alone shouldn't guarantee job for Nigerian graduates - JAMB Registrar

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State [Vanguard News]

Hoodlums shoot and injure 3 NDLEA operatives in Edo State

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu [Punch]

Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor’s office

Chief Frank Kokori [Punch News]

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)[SolaceBase]

KEDCO set to upgrade pre-payment meters at franchise areas