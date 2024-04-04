ADVERTISEMENT
Investigations kick off to reveal cause of fire outbreak in LASUTH

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said that its prompt response to the fire incident ensured that the fire was contained within the room of its origin.

LASUTH performs first laser surgery on kidney stones. [Punch]

The management of LASUTH disclosed in a statement issued by Oluwaseyi Adewale, Head of the Public Affairs Department, LASUTH, on Thursday in Lagos.

The management said that there were no casualties and the fire had been extinguished with the investigation ongoing to assess the extent of damage to the hospital infrastructure.

“A mild fire started at the Information and Communications Technology Unit of the hospital at about 2:00 pm on Tuesday, 4 April 2024.

“The fire service arrived promptly and the fire was completely put out, there were no casualties.

“We want to reassure the public and our esteemed clients that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure their continued safety,” it said.

Similarly, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said that its prompt response to the fire incident ensured that the fire was contained within the room of its origin and prevented it from spreading to other areas.

Margaret Adeseye, Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement, said that the fire originated in the ICT room of the hospital, situated at the Hematology Clinic of the Pre-Pharmacy block.

Adeseye said that the emergency alert was received at 2:22 pm, prompting an immediate response from the Ikeja Fire Station of the agency. She noted that the diligent efforts of the responders ensured that the fire was successfully extinguished without any casualties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 31, 2023, a fire incident occurred at food shops within the premises of LASUTH.

The fire incident which happened around 4:00 pm caused panic in the health facility as it affected the food shops and Works Department of the health facility.

