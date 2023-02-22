ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Finally, INEC receives cash for election logistics

Bayo Wahab

There had been fear that the election might be disrupted if the CBN fails to grant INEC’s cash request.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. (Punch)
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. (Punch)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Committee on Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, had earlier in the week disclosed that the CBN would grant the commission’s cash request on or before Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

There had been fear that the election might be disrupted if the CBN fails to grant INEC’s cash request due to the scarcity of naira notes occasioned by the apex bank’s cashless policy.

INEC had explained that even though most of its payment are done through online transfers, it would need cash for some specific services.

However, four days before the 2023 general election, the CBN finally granted INEC’s cash request.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu and Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. (Tribune)
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu and Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. (Tribune) Pulse Nigeria

According to Daily Trust, one INEC national Commissioner, whose name was not disclosed confirmed that the electoral body has received the cash it requested from the CBN.

“The issue of the cash crunch has been resolved and our resident electoral commissioners have started collecting the money.”

“Before they got the clearance to have access to the money, we earlier sent the requests to CBN based on the demands of each state. What the REC in each state requires is different depending on the topography of their states and it is based on this that the funds were approved,” the INEC official said.

Oyo State REC, Dr Adeniran Rahmon Tella, also confirmed the development while addressing journalists at a news conference on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Election must hold in South East- Concerned Igbo Elders

Election must hold in South East- Concerned Igbo Elders

2023 Elections: Tinubu best candidate for the job – Akeredolu

2023 Elections: Tinubu best candidate for the job – Akeredolu

2023 Elections: 1. 6m voters eligible to vote in Kogi – INEC

2023 Elections: 1. 6m voters eligible to vote in Kogi – INEC

3 UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali

3 UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali

Ex-President Jonathan calls for violence-free elections

Ex-President Jonathan calls for violence-free elections

Guber candidates blame Abia’s underdevelopment on bad governance

Guber candidates blame Abia’s underdevelopment on bad governance

Finally, INEC receives cash for election logistics

Finally, INEC receives cash for election logistics

How Nigerians voted in the 2011 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2011 presidential election

JAMB suspends registration for 2023 Direct Entry

JAMB suspends registration for 2023 Direct Entry

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes