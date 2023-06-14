ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC Chairman to testify in suit against Tinubu's victory

Ima Elijah

INEC was accused of manipulating results to favour Tinubu.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and president-elect, Bola Tinubu [Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and president-elect, Bola Tinubu [Kola Sulaimon/AFP]

Recommended articles

This development comes as part of the ongoing petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who challenges the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku and his legal team have accused INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of manipulating the election results. In a bid to substantiate their claims, Atiku's lead counsel, Chris Uche, has informed the court that Yakubu will appear as a witness and present sensitive electoral documents.

The appearance of Yakubu before the court follows a subpoena issued at the behest of Atiku's legal team. The purpose of his testimony is to shed light on the conduct of the disputed election and provide evidence in support of the petitioner's case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to Yakubu's testimony, Atiku's legal team called several witnesses, including Alex Ter, a lawyer and former Attorney General of Benue State. Ter testified that the February presidential poll was marred by widespread irregularities and violated the Electoral Act, 2022.

During his testimony, Ter presented video clips featuring Yakubu and INEC's Commissioner for Voter Education, Festus Okoye, both affirming the commitment to electronically transmit the election results. The court admitted these videos as exhibits, along with other relevant documents.

Despite objections from Tinubu's legal team and the APC, the court accepted the admissibility of the videos. Similar video clips were previously tendered by Peter Obi's Labour Party, which also disputes Tinubu's victory.

Under cross-examination, Ter clarified that he was not an ICT expert and obtained his report on the election's outcome from PDP agents at the collation centers. He maintained that the presidential election should be considered null and void due to alleged electoral malpractices by INEC.

Following Ter's testimony, the court adjourned the proceedings until Wednesday, June 14, for further hearings. Atiku and Obi are both urging the court to declare them as president and are calling for a fresh election.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC Chairman to testify in suit against Tinubu's victory

INEC Chairman to testify in suit against Tinubu's victory

Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

Aiyedatiwa assumes role of acting governor as Akeredolu goes on medical leave

Aiyedatiwa assumes role of acting governor as Akeredolu goes on medical leave

Over 25,000 trafficked Nigerian girls, women trapped in Mali

Over 25,000 trafficked Nigerian girls, women trapped in Mali

Governor Otu plans to digitise crumbling 34-year-old Cross River Library

Governor Otu plans to digitise crumbling 34-year-old Cross River Library

39 rape cases reported in Kebbi in 6 months

39 rape cases reported in Kebbi in 6 months

'Education is the greatest weapon against poverty' - President Tinubu

'Education is the greatest weapon against poverty' - President Tinubu

Governor Yahaya Bello sacks commissioner, 2 other officials

Governor Yahaya Bello sacks commissioner, 2 other officials

Boat transporting over 100 passengers capsizes in Kwara, 15 bodies found

Boat transporting over 100 passengers capsizes in Kwara, 15 bodies found

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele