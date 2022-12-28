I’m very difficult to satisfy – Buhari

The president said this while expressing his satisfaction with the performance of the newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards, Major Gen. Mohammed Usman.

He made this known shortly after decorating Usman at a short ceremony at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards.’

While praising Usman, Buhari said he was “absolutely satisfied” with him as no one has been able to touch him (Buhari) because of the Commander's presence.

The president said, ‘‘Nobody has been able to touch me while you are here. I’m absolutely satisfied with your performance.”

Buhari, assisted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the wife of the Commander, Dr Rekiya Usman, decorated the officer with the rank of Major General.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, the President recalled how his military career was marked with coups, counter-coups and detention, stating that Usman was very lucky to have risen to the height of his military career with distinction and without hiccups.

He commended General Usman for his diligence, loyalty, patience and hard work.

Buhari's words: ‘‘You are very lucky to have the health and ability to carry out your assignments.