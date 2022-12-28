ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I’m very difficult to satisfy – Buhari

Nurudeen Shotayo

The President said those working with him know that he doesn't easily get satisfied.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter:Presidency]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The president said this while expressing his satisfaction with the performance of the newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards, Major Gen. Mohammed Usman.

He made this known shortly after decorating Usman at a short ceremony at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards.’

While praising Usman, Buhari said he was “absolutely satisfied” with him as no one has been able to touch him (Buhari) because of the Commander's presence.

The president said, ‘‘Nobody has been able to touch me while you are here. I’m absolutely satisfied with your performance.

Buhari, assisted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the wife of the Commander, Dr Rekiya Usman, decorated the officer with the rank of Major General.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, the President recalled how his military career was marked with coups, counter-coups and detention, stating that Usman was very lucky to have risen to the height of his military career with distinction and without hiccups.

He commended General Usman for his diligence, loyalty, patience and hard work.

Buhari's words: ‘‘You are very lucky to have the health and ability to carry out your assignments.

‘‘Those who work with me know I am very difficult to satisfy. But I have never had any reason, whatsoever, to report you to the Chief of Army Staff or the Minister of Defence.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’m very difficult to satisfy – Buhari

I’m very difficult to satisfy – Buhari

Police arrest absconded soldier turned IPOB commander in Imo

Police arrest absconded soldier turned IPOB commander in Imo

Senate passes N21.8 trn 2023 budget

Senate passes N21.8 trn 2023 budget

Ebonyi traditional rulers place curse on candidates opposing Umahi

Ebonyi traditional rulers place curse on candidates opposing Umahi

Obi campaign DG, Osuntokun reacts to link with ZLP, senatorial bid

Obi campaign DG, Osuntokun reacts to link with ZLP, senatorial bid

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections