The IGP said that the police were ready to combat any group planning to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.

Adamu said this in Abuja on Friday, November 27, 2020, during a meeting with command commissioners of police.

While stressing that the constitution allowed peaceful protests, Adamu disclosed that some of the masterminds of the violence that rocked the #EndSARS protests have been arrested.

He said, “We will never allow this type of #EndSARS protests again, it was violent. Peaceful protest is allowed in our constitution. When these rallies started peacefully, we provided security for them.

“We were moving with them to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and it was going on well until it turned violent.

“When it turned violent, they then attacked the people that were even giving them protection. So, we shall never allow any violent protest in this country again. When you talk of peaceful protests, yes, it is allowed but violent protests, never.”

He, therefore, called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on groups that are allegedly planning another round of protests to drop the idea.