Igbo group hails 'patriotic' Dangote for reducing diesel price to ₦1,000/litre

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chukwudum said that this move and subsequent further reduction would bring industries comatose back to life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that diesel is the major fuel used by heavy-duty vehicles and generating sets to transport goods as well as run industries across the country.

The President of NUF, Augustine Chukwudum, told NAN on Sunday in Enugu that Dangote’s timely response to suffering masses of Nigerians, going through hell to get a meal a day, “is highly commendable”.

According to Chukwudum, Nigerians need to appreciate the patriotism of Dangote since what he has done will go a long way in reducing prices of goods, especially foodstuff which has gone out of the reach of the poor.

He called on Nigerians, who wish and pray always for the betterment of the country, to appreciate and thank God for answering their prayer through Dangote’s move.

“It is clear that if Dangote Refinery starts fully and gets all the crude oil needed from Nigeria, the prices of petrol, kerosene and diesel will further reduce.

“We commend President Bola Tinubu for being a listening President and supporting the Dangote Group on our crude oil needs.

“We appeal to Tinubu to encourage Dangote by providing the company with crude oil at a reduced rate as we have been demanding,” he said.

Chukwudum said that this move and subsequent further reduction would bring industries comatose back to life, jobs created for unemployed youths and a reduction in crime as well.

“We call on governors of oil-producing Anambra, Imo and Abia States to bring investors, who shall build refineries in each of the states to refine thousands of barrels of crude in commercial quantities,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

