Ibrahim was a consummate politician, compassionate leader - Sen Kalu mourns former Yobe Governor

Ibrahim died at 73 on Sunday in Saudi Arabia after a protracted illness. Kalu, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Privatisation, in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abakaliki on Monday, noted that Ibrahim would be sorely missed.

The senator acknowledged the late Ibrahim’s contributions to nation-building in various capacities.

“The late former governor was a consummate politician and compassionate leader.

“I commiserate with the government and people of Yobe as Ibrahim will be remembered for his good deeds.

“I urged the deceased’s family to sustain his worthy legacies as our prayers and thoughts are with them,” he said.

Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive Ibrahim’s shortcomings and make “Al-Jannah Firdaus” his final abode. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim was the governor of Yobe from January 1992 to November 1993 and from May 1999 to May 2007.